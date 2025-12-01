Kazakhstan wins 11 medals at chess championships in Bangkok

The tournament held from November 21 to 29 brought together around 700 participants from 33 countries and territories. Medals were contested in three-time controls: rapid (15+5), classical (90+30) and blitz (3+2), with competitions held across multiple age categories.

Photo credit: Kazchess

Kazakhstan claimed gold medals in all three disciplines. In classical chess, Asian champion titles went to Milana Filippova (Girls Under 10) and Maria Kholyavko (Girls Under 14), while bronze medals were secured by Rizat Ulan (Under 10), Adiya Zhenis (Girls Under 12) and Yasmina Alemanova (Girls Under 16). In rapid chess, Amirzhan Anetov won gold in the Under 10 category, while Alikhan Nazarbek earned bronze.

In the blitz competition, Kazakhstan added further medals, with Alisher Abdsattar (Under 14) and Asia Asylkhan (Girls Under 16) taking gold. Asman Bayantas (Under 18) finished with silver, and Alimzhan Zhauynbay (Under 12) claimed bronze, rounding out a successful performance for the national youth team at the continental championship.

As Qaziform reported earlier, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with the young medalists of the World Chess Championships last week.

