Kazakhstani, Slovenian FMs discuss cooperation prospects

The parties discussed current issues and prospects of development of Kazakh-Slovenian cooperation. Special attention was paid to strengthening trade and economic ties and creating favorable conditions for business circles of the two countries.

Both ministers emphasized the importance of a business forum to be arranged during President Pirc Musar’s visit, as a key step in expanding bilateral contacts. In this context, transportation and logistics, pharmaceuticals, green energy, water resources and telecommunications were highlighted as priority areas.

Astana highly values ties with Ljubljana as an important partner in Central Europe and the European Union. We can find common ground on many issues, in particular mutually beneficial use of our transit and transportation potential, said Minister Nurtleu.

The foreign ministers also “compared the notes” on topical issues on the regional and international agenda, emphasizing the constructive interaction within the multilateral format. In this context, the proximity of Astana and Ljubljana’s positions on the importance of compliance with the UN Charter and principles of international law was noted.

Minister Nurtleu also expressed appreciation for Slovenia’s support in the establishment of the UN Regional Center for Sustainable Development Goals for Central Asia and Afghanistan in Almaty, and for its assistance in granting the European Commission’s mandate to begin negotiations on facilitation of the EU visa regime for Kazakhstan’s citizens.

In her turn, Minister Fajon reiterated Slovenia’s commitment to expanding multifaceted cooperation with Kazakhstan across all areas of mutual interest.

Following the meeting, the sides agreed on further efforts to strengthen bilateral and multilateral cooperation.

Earlier it was reported that President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had greeted President of Slovenia Nataša Pirc Musar at the Akorda Palace, as the latter is paying an official visit to Kazakhstan.