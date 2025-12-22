Kazakhstani skier Anastassiya Gorodko pockets 2 gold at World Cup in France
10:12, 22 December 2025
Kazakhstan’s freestyle moguls team claimed four medals, including two gold and two bronze at the 2025 FIS Freestyle Ski World Cup in Tignes, France, Qazinform News Agency reports.
In the women’s events, Anastassiya Gorodko topped the podium twice, winning both gold medals.
The bronze medals were claimed by Ayaulym Amrenova and Anton Bondarev.
Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan has secured four spots in short track for the 2026 Olympics.