EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Kazakhstani ski jumpers secure two medals in Poland

    21:45, 5 October 2025

    The Kazakhstan ski jumping team delivered a strong performance at the ORLEN Cup international tournament in Szczyrk, Poland, claiming two medals, Kazinform News Agency cites the National Olympic Committee (NOC).

    Kazakhstani ski jumpers secure two medals in Poland
    Photo credit: NOC

    Kazakhstan's Danil Vassilyev won the gold medal in the competition. His teammate Ilya Mizernykh followed closely to win the silver medal.

    Klemens Staszel of Poland rounded out the podium, placing third.

    Earlier, Danil Vassilyev earned silver at the FIS World Cup in Germany.

    Sport Ski jumping Kazakhstan Poland
    Almas Zhexenbekov
    Almas Zhexenbekov
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All