Kazakhstani ski jumpers secure two medals in Poland
21:45, 5 October 2025
The Kazakhstan ski jumping team delivered a strong performance at the ORLEN Cup international tournament in Szczyrk, Poland, claiming two medals, Kazinform News Agency cites the National Olympic Committee (NOC).
Kazakhstan's Danil Vassilyev won the gold medal in the competition. His teammate Ilya Mizernykh followed closely to win the silver medal.
Klemens Staszel of Poland rounded out the podium, placing third.
Earlier, Danil Vassilyev earned silver at the FIS World Cup in Germany.