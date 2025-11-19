Kazakhstani singer ALEM prepares for Silk Way Star grand finale performance

After nine episodes, seven out of 12 contestants advanced to the finale of the major vocal competition show scheduled for November 22 in Astana. The finale will air on Jibek Joly TV channel. Simultaneous broadcasts will be held in Azerbaijan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Mongolia.

Since day one of the show, singer ALEM has covered a wide range of genres from Kazakh folk songs to rock. The Kazakhstani singer has showed off bright performances with stunning stage looks, carefully planning his outfits, light, choreography, and dramaturgy.

In the November 15 semifinal, ALEM performed in duet with the Kazakh band 6ELLUCCI, delivering a complex composition Qara with a powerful rock sound that was highly praised by the international jury. In the eighth episode, the artist presented an energetic track, I Wanna Be Your Slave, staged entirely as a mini-performance complete with set design and choreography.

In episode seven, when participants performed Kazakh folk songs, ALEM sang the folk piece Bolsanshy ange kumar-ai, offering a modern reinterpretation of the national heritage. While in the previous episode, the singer dedicated the song Too Sweet to his wife, making it one of the most touching performances of the season.

Other notable performances included an interpretation of the Kazakh hit Kaida in the third episode, the foreign-language song Come Back Home in the fourth stage of the project, and an energetic rendition of Take On Me in the second episode. The project’s opening episode was dedicated to original works, where ALEM presented his own composition Kuiim, already well-known and beloved by the Kazakhstani audience.

Throughout the project, the Kazakhstani participant’s stage imagery consistently drew the attention of both the jury and viewers. Each of his performances was crafted as a cohesive visual concept - from costume and lighting to choreography and stage design. The artist carefully considered every detail, creating complete stories on stage. His performances could shift from strict minimalism to bold experimentation, but one thing always remained unchanged: the brightness and memorability of the images, which became an extension of his musical vision.

To note, seven singers are now working on their final performances:

· ALEM (Kazakhstan)

· Yazmin Aziz (Malaysia)

· Madinabonu Adilova (Uzbekistan)

· Michelle Joseph (Mongolia)

· Avtandil Abeslamidze (Georgia)

· Saro Gevorgyan (Armenia)

· Zhang Hexuan (China)

The winner will be revealed through a combined system: 50% from the jury’s decision and 50% from the online audience voting. To support your favorite contestant, visit the website silkwaystar.org.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported the project is being implemented as part of an agreement between the Television and Radio Complex of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan and China Media Group (CMG).