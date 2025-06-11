Kazakhstan hauls silver at ISSF World Cup 2025

With a score of 241.9 points, Valeriy secured silver in the final.

China’s Hu Kai claimed gold with a result of 242.3, while Germany’s Christian Reitz settled for bronze with 220.8 points.

To note, the Kazakhstani shooter advanced to the final after finishing sixth in the qualification round.

As reported earlier, Nikita Chiryukin has missed out on a medal at the ISSF Shooting World Cup stage in Buenos Aires, Argentina.