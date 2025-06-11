Kazakhstan hauls silver at ISSF World Cup 2025
Valeriy Rakhimzhan of Kazakhstan clinched silver in the men's 10m air pistol event at the ISSF World Cup stage in Munich, Germany, Kazinform News Agency cites Olympic.kz.
With a score of 241.9 points, Valeriy secured silver in the final.
China’s Hu Kai claimed gold with a result of 242.3, while Germany’s Christian Reitz settled for bronze with 220.8 points.
To note, the Kazakhstani shooter advanced to the final after finishing sixth in the qualification round.
As reported earlier, Nikita Chiryukin has missed out on a medal at the ISSF Shooting World Cup stage in Buenos Aires, Argentina.