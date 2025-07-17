Kazakhstani seismologists record earthquake in Afghanistan
14:50, 17 July 2025
Kazakhstan’s National Scientific Center for Seismological Observations and Research recorded an earthquake at 11:22 am Astana time today, Kazinform News Agency reports.
The earthquake centered on the Afghan territory, 1,005 km southwest of the Kazakh city of Almaty, with an intensity not felt.
The epicenter was monitored at 36.421 degrees north latitude and 69.151 degrees east longitude, said a report issued by the Center.
As reported earlier, the National Data Center of Kazakhstan had recorded an earthquake 379 kilometers away from Almaty.