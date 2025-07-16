Earthquake hits Kyrgyzstan

The quake occurred on Wednesday, at 06:27 am Astana time, in the territory of Kyrgyzstan.

The coordinates of the epicenter are 42.46°C north latitude, 72.44°C eastern longitude.

Mb magnitude of the quake was 4.6 and energy class made 9.9.

On July 14, Kazakhstani seismologists registered an earthquake centered in Uzbekistan.