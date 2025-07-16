Earthquake hits Kyrgyzstan
09:40, 16 July 2025
The National Data Center of Kazakhstan has recorded an earthquake 379 kilometers away from Almaty, Kazinform News Agency reports.
The quake occurred on Wednesday, at 06:27 am Astana time, in the territory of Kyrgyzstan.
The coordinates of the epicenter are 42.46°C north latitude, 72.44°C eastern longitude.
Mb magnitude of the quake was 4.6 and energy class made 9.9.
On July 14, Kazakhstani seismologists registered an earthquake centered in Uzbekistan.