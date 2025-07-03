EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Kazakhstani seismologists record 5M earthquake in Afghanistan

    17:16, 3 July 2025

    The National Data Center of the Institute of Geophysical Research of the National Nuclear Center of Kazakhstan registered an earthquake at 1:58 pm Astana time on July 3, 2025, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    Kazakhstani seismologists record 5M earthquake in Afghanistan
    Photo credit: Anadolu

    The earthquake with a magnitude of 5 hit the territory of Afghanistan on Thursday.

    The quake's epicenter was located at a latitude of 37.23 degrees north and a longitude of 70.88 degrees east.

    Earlier it was reported that over 1,000 quakes had been observed near the island chain in southwestern Japan. 

    Earthquake Natural disasters Afghanistan Incidents
    Seilkhanov
    Adlet Seilkhanov
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All