Kazakhstani seismologists record 5M earthquake in Afghanistan
17:16, 3 July 2025
The National Data Center of the Institute of Geophysical Research of the National Nuclear Center of Kazakhstan registered an earthquake at 1:58 pm Astana time on July 3, 2025, Kazinform News Agency reports.
The earthquake with a magnitude of 5 hit the territory of Afghanistan on Thursday.
The quake's epicenter was located at a latitude of 37.23 degrees north and a longitude of 70.88 degrees east.
