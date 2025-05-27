M4.4 quake hits Kazakh-China border region
10:23, 27 May 2025
An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.4 jolted the territory of China at 8:40am Astana time on Tuesday, the Institute of Geophysical Research of the National Nuclear Center of Kazakhstan said, Kazinform News Agency reports.
According to the Kazakhstan National Data Center, the epicenter was determined to be at 42.28 degrees north latitude and 80.40 degrees east longitude.
Earlier it was reported that 2.0 aftershocks had been felt in East Kazakhstan.