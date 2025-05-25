EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    M2 aftershocks felt in E Kazakhstan

    09:13, 25 May 2025

    The quake was centered 1,162 km northeast of Almaty in the territory of Russia, Kazinform News Agency reports citing the Kazakh Emergencies Ministry.

    quake
    Photo credit: Anadolu Agency

    The network of seismic stations of the Kazakh Emergencies Ministry recorded the quake on May 25 at 07:35:14 a.m. Astana time.

    Magnitude 2 aftershocks were felt in the city of Ust-Kamenogorsk and the village of Katon Karagai.

    No damage and fatalities were reported.

    As earlier reported, a quake rocked 434 km away from Almaty on May 24.

     

     

     

     

    Earthquake East Kazakhstan region Russia
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All