M2 aftershocks felt in E Kazakhstan

The network of seismic stations of the Kazakh Emergencies Ministry recorded the quake on May 25 at 07:35:14 a.m. Astana time.

Magnitude 2 aftershocks were felt in the city of Ust-Kamenogorsk and the village of Katon Karagai.

No damage and fatalities were reported.

As earlier reported, a quake rocked 434 km away from Almaty on May 24.