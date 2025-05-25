M2 aftershocks felt in E Kazakhstan
09:13, 25 May 2025
The quake was centered 1,162 km northeast of Almaty in the territory of Russia, Kazinform News Agency reports citing the Kazakh Emergencies Ministry.
The network of seismic stations of the Kazakh Emergencies Ministry recorded the quake on May 25 at 07:35:14 a.m. Astana time.
Magnitude 2 aftershocks were felt in the city of Ust-Kamenogorsk and the village of Katon Karagai.
No damage and fatalities were reported.
As earlier reported, a quake rocked 434 km away from Almaty on May 24.