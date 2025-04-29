EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Kazakhstani Saniya Sakenova wins big at international dance competition in Latvia

    15:10, 29 April 2025

    Soloist of the Gulder ensemble Saniya Sakenova was the big winner at the 18th Rigas Pavasaris International Dance Competition that took place on April 24-27 in Latvia, Kazinform News Agency cites the Kazakh Culture and Information Ministry.

    Kazakhstani Saniya Sakenova wins big at international dance competition in Latvia
    Photo credit: Kazakh Culture and Information Ministry

    The competition’s participants from Kazakhstan, Germany, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Estonia, Ukraine and North African countries were shortlisted in three nominations, including classical dance, national dance and contemporary dance.

    Kazakhstani Saniya Sakenova wins big at international dance competition in Latvia
    Photo credit: Kazakh Culture and Information Ministry

    According to the Kazakh Culture and Information Ministry, Saniya Sakenova, soloist of the Gulder ensemble of State Academic Concert Organization Kazakhconcert named after Roza Baglanova, won the Grand Prix and two gold medals with her performance of Kazakh folk dance Akbayan choreographed by Anvara Sadykova and Mongolian dance Temulen by Yernur Karykbol.

    The Kazakhstani was also announced the winner of a scholarship for two-week classes at the Margot Fonteyn Academy of Ballet in the US.

    Kazakhstani Saniya Sakenova wins big at international dance competition in Latvia
    Photo credit: Kazakh Culture and Information Ministry

    In addition, Gulder ensemble’s chief ballet master Anvara Sadykova and Saniya Sakenova received an invitation from Ken Ludden, Artistic Director at the Margot Fonteyn Academy of Ballet. The Gulder ensemble was also awarded the special prize for conserving and developing of national dance culture.

    Earlier it was reported that the Kazakh Culture Minister had named Aigerim Altynbek as Kazakhstan’s new rising star. 

    Culture Ministry of Culture and Sport Entertainment
    Seilkhanov
    Adlet Seilkhanov
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All