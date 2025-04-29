Kazakhstani Saniya Sakenova wins big at international dance competition in Latvia
Soloist of the Gulder ensemble Saniya Sakenova was the big winner at the 18th Rigas Pavasaris International Dance Competition that took place on April 24-27 in Latvia, Kazinform News Agency cites the Kazakh Culture and Information Ministry.
The competition’s participants from Kazakhstan, Germany, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Estonia, Ukraine and North African countries were shortlisted in three nominations, including classical dance, national dance and contemporary dance.
According to the Kazakh Culture and Information Ministry, Saniya Sakenova, soloist of the Gulder ensemble of State Academic Concert Organization Kazakhconcert named after Roza Baglanova, won the Grand Prix and two gold medals with her performance of Kazakh folk dance Akbayan choreographed by Anvara Sadykova and Mongolian dance Temulen by Yernur Karykbol.
The Kazakhstani was also announced the winner of a scholarship for two-week classes at the Margot Fonteyn Academy of Ballet in the US.
In addition, Gulder ensemble’s chief ballet master Anvara Sadykova and Saniya Sakenova received an invitation from Ken Ludden, Artistic Director at the Margot Fonteyn Academy of Ballet. The Gulder ensemble was also awarded the special prize for conserving and developing of national dance culture.
Earlier it was reported that the Kazakh Culture Minister had named Aigerim Altynbek as Kazakhstan’s new rising star.