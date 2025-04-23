Culture Minister names Aigerim Altynbek Kazakhstan’s new rising star

Kazakh Culture and Information Minister Aida Balayeva said that ‘she has great expectations of opera singer Aigerim Altynbek, who is currently studying in Italy,’ as the minister was asked to reveal the name of the next star of Kazakhstan to gain global recognition after Dimash.

Balayeva said: ‘Aigerim Altynbek has won almost all international competitions in Italy this year’.

We’re looking to put her on stage with the world’s top performers. The Ministry wants to discover talents and guide them, said Balayeva, pledging to support Aigerim Altynbek.

Aigerim Altynbek graduated from the Kazakh National University of Arts in vocal performance, took classes of associate professor Tatyana Rudneva. She is a multiple winner of international and republican competitions, including in Italy, Finland, Lithuania, Russia, Germany and so on.

Last year, the Kazakhstani won Città di Arcore - Giacomo Puccini opera singing competition in Italy.

