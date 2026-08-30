Kazakhstani riders secure one-two finish at equestrian tournament in Poland

Representing Kazakhstan in the Big Tour competition, Raisa Sokolenko and Oleg Sokolenko claimed the top two positions in the final standings, recording the two fastest results of the event.

Raisa Sokolenko won the competition riding Chevalier, earning Kazakhstan the top spot. Her victory was marked by an official awards ceremony, during which the national anthem of Kazakhstan was played at the international equestrian event in Poland.

The course was held under the rules of the International Federation for Equestrian Sports (FEI) and consisted of a single round against the clock.

Sokolenko delivered a particularly strong performance, finishing 5.59 seconds ahead of her nearest rival.

Oleg Sokolenko, riding Shenanigan, also completed the course without penalty points, securing second place and giving Kazakhstan a one-two finish.

Poland’s Malgorzata Koszucka, riding V-Querida of Vigo Z, also finished clear but recorded a time of 65.57 seconds to take third place. Austria’s Christian Rhomberg finished fourth with a time of 65.59 seconds.

Only seven of the 15 horse-and-rider combinations completed the course without penalty points, while the remaining competitors incurred between four and 16 penalty points.

“Participation in international competitions of various levels allows the athletes and sport horses of the club to gain additional experience on European courses, improve their competitive skills and consistently prepare for the main international events of the season,” the federation said.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstani Abylaikhan Zhubanazar won gold at the Judo Grand Slam in Lausanne.