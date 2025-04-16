Kazakhstani products debut at СICPE-2025 in Hainan
Kazakhstan launched its national pavilion for the first time at 5th China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) in China's Hainan, Kazinform News Agency reports.
It features Kazakhstani products, including confectionary, soft drinks, dairy products, camel and mare milk powder, and others.
The CICPE runs from April 13 to 18 and draws the participation of over 4,000 brands from 71 countries and regions.
This year, the exhibition offers mostly cutting-edge technologies, such as unmanned drones, robots, e-vehicles, and innovations.
Organized by China's Ministry of Commerce and Hainan province, it is the largest consumer expo in the Asia-Pacific region.
