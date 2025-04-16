EN
    Kazakhstani products debut at СICPE-2025 in Hainan

    10:54, 16 April 2025

    Kazakhstan launched its national pavilion for the first time at 5th China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) in China's Hainan, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    KAZAKHSTAN
    Photo credit: Kazinform

    It features Kazakhstani products, including confectionary, soft drinks, dairy products, camel and mare milk powder, and others.

    CICPE
    Photo credit: Kazinform

    The CICPE runs from April 13 to 18 and draws the participation of over 4,000 brands from 71 countries and regions.

    CICPE
    Photo credit: Kazinform

    This year, the exhibition offers mostly cutting-edge technologies, such as unmanned drones, robots, e-vehicles, and innovations. 

    CICPE
    Photo credit: Kazinform

    Organized by China's Ministry of Commerce and Hainan province, it is the largest consumer expo in the Asia-Pacific region.

    Notably, Kazakh artist Aya Shalkar’s exhibition opens in New York.

    Kazakhstan China Exhibition Economy Asia-Pacific region Events
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Автор
