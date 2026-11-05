Kazakhstani producers secure $100 million in deals at China International Import Expo in Shanghai

As part of the visit, the head of the ministry toured the Kazakh exposition, took part in the Hongqiao International Economic Forum, and held a series of meetings aimed at expanding export opportunities for domestic producers, attracting investment, and developing trade and logistics cooperation with China.

The China International Import Expo (CIIE) is one of the world's largest trade platforms, annually bringing together thousands of companies from more than 160 countries and regions. The expo offers foreign manufacturers opportunities to enter the Chinese market, establish direct business contacts, and conclude export contracts.

Kazakhstan traditionally takes part in CIIE, showcasing the products of domestic enterprises and the country's export potential. This year, the national pavilion brought together around 40 Kazakh producers.

The expo features a wide range of food industry products, including oil-and-fat, flour-milling, confectionery, and dairy products, beverages, and other Kazakh-made goods.

Already on the first day of the expo, Kazakh companies signed agreements totaling approximately 100 million US dollars. The agreements reached indicate strong interest from Chinese businesses in domestic products and open up additional prospects for increasing export supplies.

The development of trade cooperation is accompanied by steady growth in trade turnover between Kazakhstan and China. In 2025, mutual trade volume reached 48.7 billion US dollars, an increase of 11%. In the first nine months of 2026, trade turnover amounted to 43.3 billion US dollars, demonstrating growth of 21.9%.

Photo credit: Kazakh Trade and Integration Ministry

Along with promoting Kazakh products to the Chinese market, one of the key areas of the visit was expanding investment and transport-logistics cooperation.

In particular, Arman Shakkaliev held a meeting with the Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the PRC. The parties discussed prospects for cooperation within the 'Hub-to-Hub' initiative, which envisions the development of interconnected trade and logistics centers.

Special attention was given to harnessing Kazakhstan's transit potential, expanding transport and logistics routes, and creating additional opportunities for promoting goods to international markets.

Practical issues of implementing joint projects were also discussed during negotiations with representatives of Chinese business. Promising areas considered include localization of high-tech production in Kazakhstan, development of robotics, construction of modern transport and logistics complexes, warehouse infrastructure, and distribution centers, as well as attracting investment in commercial real estate.

Separate emphasis was placed on developing the infrastructure needed to improve the efficiency of goods flows, reduce logistics costs, and strengthen Kazakhstan's role as one of the key trade and transport hubs of Eurasia.

During the meetings, Arman Shakkaliev emphasized Kazakhstan's interest in attracting Chinese investment, introducing modern technologies, and creating joint production facilities. The implementation of such projects will contribute to the development of industrial cooperation, expansion of export potential, and strengthening of economic ties between the two countries.

Kazakhstan's participation in CIIE is aimed not only at promoting domestic goods, but also at building long-term partnerships with Chinese companies, developing joint investment projects, and expanding the presence of Kazakh businesses in international markets.

The expo will run until November 10.

Earlier, Qazinform reported the TV and Radio Complex of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan had taken part in the 2026 Media Cooperation Forum on the Belt and Road on November 3 in Fuzhou, in China’s Fujian Province.