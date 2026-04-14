Kazakhstan climbs in Climatescope clean energy investment ranking

Kazakhstan has climbed from 54th place in 2017 to 24th in 2025 among emerging markets, highlighting the rapid expansion of renewable energy and improvements in the investment environment.

The country’s improved ranking is attributed to growing investment in renewable energy projects, alongside the implementation of support mechanisms, including auctions and guaranteed purchases of green energy.

The ministry said that Kazakhstan is making significant progress in clean energy development, adding that growing investor interest and improving market conditions indicate the country is becoming one of the regional leaders in attracting capital for low-carbon technologies.

Major international companies, including TotalEnergies, China Power, Masdar, and China Energy, have entered the Kazakh market. In the long term, more than 8 GW of renewable energy capacity is planned to be commissioned by 2035, contributing to the stability of the national power system and diversification of the energy mix.

Climatescope evaluates countries based on key indicators such as investment levels, infrastructure, policy support, and market opportunities. Kazakhstan has shown steady improvement across all these areas, opening new prospects for the development of a green economy and the implementation of international projects.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that new oil fields with reserves over 127 million tons were officially recorded in Kazakhstan in 2025.