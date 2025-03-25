Kazakhstani para athletes claim 3 medals at 2025 IBSA Judo World Cup in Tbilisi

On day one of the tournament, Kazakhstani para athletes Akmaral Nauatbek (J2 48kg) and Alfiya Tlekkabyl (J1 52kg) clinched gold medals, while Galymzhan Smagulov grabbed silver in the men’s J2 81kg event.

Kazakhstan’s Yerlan Utepov (J1+95kg), Talgat Azhgaliyev (J2+95kg), Baglanbek Onalbek (J1+95kg) and Abylai Adilbekov (J1 +95kg) are to compete on March 25.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan’s Yerbol Khamitov had claimed a historic victory at the IBU Para Biathlon World Cup held in Torsby, Sweden, from March 6 to 11.