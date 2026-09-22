Kazakhstani karateka Bella Samasheva takes bronze at Asian Games

Samasheva represented Kazakhstan in the women’s 55kg weight category.

In the semifinal, the Kazakhstani athlete narrowly lost to Malaysia’s Adeola Fay Robert, 4-5.

The result earned Samasheva a bronze medal in the women’s 55kg category.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan’s swimming team reached the men’s 4×100-meter medley relay final at the Asian Games.