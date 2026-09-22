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    Kazakhstani karateka Bella Samasheva takes bronze at Asian Games

    10:43, 22 September 2026

    Kazakhstan’s karateka Bella Samasheva has claimed a bronze medal at the at the Asian Games - Aichi-Nagoya 2026 in Japan, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the National Olympic Committee of Kazakhstan.

    Kazakhstani karateka Bella Samasheva takes bronze at Asian Games
    Photo credit: NOC RK

    Samasheva represented Kazakhstan in the women’s 55kg weight category.

    In the semifinal, the Kazakhstani athlete narrowly lost to Malaysia’s Adeola Fay Robert, 4-5.

    The result earned Samasheva a bronze medal in the women’s 55kg category.

    Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan’s swimming team reached the men’s 4×100-meter medley relay final at the Asian Games. 

    Asian Games Sport Karate Japan
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