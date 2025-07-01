EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Kazakhstani junior badminton players bag 2 bronze medals at tournament in Bulgaria

    21:39, 1 July 2025

    Kazakhstan’s junior badminton team secured two medals at the VICTOR Bulgaria Junior Challenge 2025 tournament in Pazardzhik, Bulgaria, Kazinform News Agency cites the National Olympic Committee of Kazakhstan.

    Kazakhstani junior badminton players bag 2 bronze medals at tournament in Bulgaria
    Photo credit: NOC RK

    Kazakhstan’s Diana Namenova and Alissa Kuleshova won the girls’ doubles bronze medal, while Arnur Tapishev and Alissa Kuleshova claimed the mixed doubles bronze.

    The VICTOR Bulgaria Junior Challenge 2025 tournament brought together athletes from 25 countries.

    Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan claimed two team titles at the U23, U17 Asian Wrestling Championships 2025 in Vietnam. 

    Sport Bulgaria Events Europe
    Seilkhanov
    Adlet Seilkhanov
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All