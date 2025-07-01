Kazakhstani junior badminton players bag 2 bronze medals at tournament in Bulgaria
Kazakhstan’s junior badminton team secured two medals at the VICTOR Bulgaria Junior Challenge 2025 tournament in Pazardzhik, Bulgaria, Kazinform News Agency cites the National Olympic Committee of Kazakhstan.
Kazakhstan’s Diana Namenova and Alissa Kuleshova won the girls’ doubles bronze medal, while Arnur Tapishev and Alissa Kuleshova claimed the mixed doubles bronze.
The VICTOR Bulgaria Junior Challenge 2025 tournament brought together athletes from 25 countries.
