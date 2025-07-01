Kazakhstan claims two team titles at U23, U17 Asian Wrestling 2025 in Vietnam

Team Kazakhstan won a total of 38 medals, including 13 gold medals, at the Asia Wrestling Championships U17 and U23 held on June 18-26, 2025, in Vung Tau, Vietnam.

The Kazakhstani wrestlers took the first place at the U23 men’s Greco-Roman event after winning four gold, three silver and one bronze medals.

In the overall medal count, the under-23 Kazakhstani men’s freestyle wrestlers were placed second with one gold, three silver and three bronze medals.

Kazakhstan finished the U23 women’s wrestling competition in the third place with one gold and three bronze medals.

The Kazakhstani U17 men’s freestyle team won two gold, two silver and four bronze medals to secure the team crown.

With four gold, two silver and one bronze medals, Team Kazakhstan was placed second overall at the U17 men’s Greco-Roman event.

Kazakhstani women’s wrestlers won one gold, two silver and two bronze medals to finish fourth at the U17 competition.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan’s boxer Anel Sakysh had been knocked out the World Boxing Cup 2025 held in Astana.