Kazakhstani judokas to fight for bronze at Asian Championships

Sherzod Davlatov lost to Yang Yung Wei of Taipei, and Ruslan Poltoratskii of Bahrain defeated Aman Bakytzhan.

Thus, both Kazakh judokas will compete for bronze. Sherzod Davlatov will face Uzbekistan's Samariddin Kuchkarov, and Aman Bakytzhan will face Mongolia's Tumenjargal Tuvshintur.

Earlier, Nurkanat Serikbayev advanced to the -66kg finals and will face Ziang Xue of China for the bronze medal.

Previously, Qazinform News Agency reported that two Kazakhstani judokas had reached the semifinals of the 2026 Asian Senior Judo Championships in Ordos.