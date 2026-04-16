Kazakh judokas progress to semifinals at Asian Championships

Two Kazakhstani judokas reached the semifinals on the tournament's opening day.

Sherzod Davlatov and Aman Bakytzhan will compete in the -60kg finals.

Sherzod Davlatov will face Yang Yung Wei of Taipei, and Aman Bakytzhan will fight against Ruslan Poltoratskii of Bahrain.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan’s national judo team had been named for the 2026 Asian Championships in Ordos.