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    Kazakhstani judoka Nuradil Alzhan claims bronze at Dushanbe Grand Slam

    21:39, 1 May 2026

    The 2026 Dushanbe Grand Slam judo tournament started in Tajikistan on May 1, Qazinform News Agency reports via the National Olympic Committee of Kazakhstan.

    Kazakhstani judoka Nuradil Alzhan claims bronze at Dushanbe Grand Slam
    Photo credit: NOC RK

    The Committee said one athlete from Kazakhstan’s national team made it to the final on the first day of the tournament.

    In the men’s under 60 kg category, Nuradil Alzhan competed for the bronze medal. The Kazakhstani athlete defeated Achyty Dombuu of Russia, securing third place, reads the statement.

    Currently, one medal has been added to Team Kazakhstan’s tally at the tournament, it noted.

    Previously, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan’s Viktor Druzin wins bronze at the World Aquatics Artistic Swimming World Cup. 

    Sport Judo Tajikistan
    Seilkhanov
    Adlet Seilkhanov
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