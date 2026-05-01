Kazakhstani judoka Nuradil Alzhan claims bronze at Dushanbe Grand Slam

The Committee said one athlete from Kazakhstan’s national team made it to the final on the first day of the tournament.

In the men’s under 60 kg category, Nuradil Alzhan competed for the bronze medal. The Kazakhstani athlete defeated Achyty Dombuu of Russia, securing third place, reads the statement.

Currently, one medal has been added to Team Kazakhstan’s tally at the tournament, it noted.

Previously, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan’s Viktor Druzin wins bronze at the World Aquatics Artistic Swimming World Cup.