Kazakhstan claims gold at U17 Asian Wrestling Championships 2025
09:46, 25 June 2025
Female wrestler Zhaidar Mukat brought Kazakhstan a gold medal at the U17 Asian Championships held in Vung Tau, Vietnam, Kazinform News Agency cites the Committee of Sport and Physical Education of the Kazakh Culture and Sport Ministry.
Zhaidar Mukat of Kazakhstan claimed a victory in the women's -61kg final match.
It ws noted that the U17 Asian Wrestling Championships 2025 are to run through June 26.
