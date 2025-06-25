EN
    Kazakhstan claims gold at U17 Asian Wrestling Championships 2025

    09:46, 25 June 2025

    Female wrestler Zhaidar Mukat brought Kazakhstan a gold medal at the U17 Asian Championships held in Vung Tau, Vietnam, Kazinform News Agency cites the Committee of Sport and Physical Education of the Kazakh Culture and Sport Ministry.

    Kazakhstan claims gold U17 Asian Wrestling Championships
    Photo credit: Instagram / @odo_kures_turleri

    Zhaidar Mukat of Kazakhstan claimed a victory in the women's -61kg final match.

    It ws noted that the U17 Asian Wrestling Championships 2025 are to run through June 26.

    As reported earlier, the rider of XDS Astana Team Diego Ulissi claimed victory at Giro dell’Appennino achieving his first win since joining the team.

    Wrestling Sport Vietnam
