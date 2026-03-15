Kazakhstani gymnast Zeinolla Idrissov bags silver at World Cup event in Türkiye
05:45, 15 March 2026
Kazakhstan’s gymnast Zeinolla Idrissov finished second in the men’s pommel horse exercise event of the Antalya leg of the FIG Gymnastics World Cup in Türkiye, Qazinform News Agency cites the National Olympic Committee.
In the men’s pommel horse exercise finals, the 21-year-old Kazakhstani claimed a silver medal after scoring 13.733 points.
Rhys McClenaghan of Ireland won the gold medal in the men's pommel horse final at the FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cup Antalya with a score of 13.900. His teammate James Hickey came in third with a result of 13.566.
Previously, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina defeated Ukraine’s Elina Svitolina (WTA No. 9) in the semifinal of the Indian Wells tournament.