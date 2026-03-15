Kazakhstani gymnast Zeinolla Idrissov bags silver at World Cup event in Türkiye

In the men’s pommel horse exercise finals, the 21-year-old Kazakhstani claimed a silver medal after scoring 13.733 points.

Rhys McClenaghan of Ireland won the gold medal in the men's pommel horse final at the FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cup Antalya with a score of 13.900. His teammate James Hickey came in third with a result of 13.566.

Previously, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina defeated Ukraine’s Elina Svitolina (WTA No. 9) in the semifinal of the Indian Wells tournament.