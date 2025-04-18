EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Kazakhstani gymnast Nariman Kurbanov claims gold at World Cup in Qatar

    21:46, 18 April 2025

    Nariman Kurbanov of Kazakhstan scored 14.466 points to claim gold in the men’s floor exercise event at the 17th FIG Artistic Gymnastics Apparatus World Cup in Doha, Qatar, Kazinform News Agency cites the National Olympic Committee of Kazakhstan.

    Kazakhstani gymnast Nariman Kurbanov claims gold at World Cup in Qatar
    Photo credit: NOC RK

    His compatriot Altynkhan Temirbek ended up as a runner-up in the event with a result of 13.633.

    Later, Nariman Kurbanov finished third in the men’s pommel horse final with a score of 14.566, bringing Team Kazakhstan third medal at the World Cup in Qatar’s Doha.

    Kazakhstani gymnast Zeinolla Idrisov came in fourth after scoring 14.200.

    Hamlet Manukyan of Armenia took home men’s pommel horse gold with 14.700 points and Hong Yanming of China won silver with 14.666.

    As reported earlier, Kazakhstan’s Milad Karimi claimed the Dobro World Cup Osijek 2025 champion's title with a brilliant performance in the men's high bar exercises final.

    Sport Kazakhstan Qatar Events
    Seilkhanov
    Adlet Seilkhanov
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All