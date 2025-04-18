Kazakhstani gymnast Nariman Kurbanov claims gold at World Cup in Qatar

His compatriot Altynkhan Temirbek ended up as a runner-up in the event with a result of 13.633.

Later, Nariman Kurbanov finished third in the men’s pommel horse final with a score of 14.566, bringing Team Kazakhstan third medal at the World Cup in Qatar’s Doha.

Kazakhstani gymnast Zeinolla Idrisov came in fourth after scoring 14.200.

Hamlet Manukyan of Armenia took home men’s pommel horse gold with 14.700 points and Hong Yanming of China won silver with 14.666.

As reported earlier, Kazakhstan’s Milad Karimi claimed the Dobro World Cup Osijek 2025 champion's title with a brilliant performance in the men's high bar exercises final.