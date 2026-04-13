Kazakhstan bags 2 bronze medals at 2026 Asian Wrestling Championships:

In the 92 kg bronze medal match, Kazakhstani athlete Azamat Dauletbekov secured a spot on the podium by defeating Japan’s Takashi Ishiguro, sealing a 6-0 win.

Kazakhstan's Edige Kasymbek clinched another bronze for his team, edging out China's Buheeerdun 8-7 in a thrilling third-place showdown in the men’s under 125 kg weight category.

Photo credit: NOC RK

Earlier, in the 86+ kg weight category, Bolat Sakayev of Kazakhstan lost in the bronze medal match to Khidir Saipudinov from Bahrain.

Previously, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan’s rhythmic gymnastics team won silver in group exercises at the World Cup stage in Tashkent.