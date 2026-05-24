Kazakhstani football player Sergey Rozhkov passes away

Rozhkov played for Kairat during the periods of 1966–1967, 1970–1973, and 1975–1976. During his time with the Almaty club, he made 203 appearances, scored 25 goals, served as team captain, and was considered one of the standout players of his generation.

In 1971, Rozhkov helped Kairat win the Cup of the International Sports Union of Railway Workers. He was also a Master of Sports of the USSR, a 1969 USSR champion, a two-time USSR Cup winner, and made one appearance for the Soviet national team.

“Sergey Rozhkov left a lasting mark on the history of our club and Kazakhstan football. FC Kairat extends its deepest condolences to his family, loved ones, friends, former teammates, and everyone who knew him,” the club’s press service said.

Photo credit: FC Kairat

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Mukhtar Shakhanov, a celebrated poet, writer, and public figure of Kazakhstan, had passed away at the age of 84.