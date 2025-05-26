Kazakhstani FM Nurtleu holds meeting with SCO Secretary General Nurlan Yermekbayev

During the conversation, Minister Nurtleu congratulated Yermekbayev on assuming the position of SCO Secretary General and assured of Kazakhstan’s unchanged and active position in supporting multidisciplinary cooperation within the Organization.

The parties reviewed the current activities of the Shanghai Organization and preparations for the high-level events planned for this year, including preparations for the summit of the heads of state in China.

Special attention was paid to further implementation of the agreements reached at the meeting of the SCO Heads of State Council in Astana in July 2024. In particular, specific measures were discussed to improve SCO activities and reveal the potential of the Organization.

In turn, Secretary General Yermekbayev, emphasizing the active role of Kazakhstan in the activities of the Organization, informed about the priority areas of work for the coming period.

