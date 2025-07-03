Kazakhstani filmmakers showcase work at SCO Film Festival in China

Experts from the Kazakh Culture and Information Ministry, National Film Support State Center, KazakhFilm Studio named after Shaken Aimanov as well as the country’s top producers and directors are among the Kazakhstani delegation.

A total of 20 feature-length films were announced in the Golden Camellia competition program, including Kazakhstan’s Operation Nabat by Rashid Suleimenov and Brothers by Darkhan Tulegenov.

Ren Zhonglun, a renowned Chinese film producer and screenwriter, will chair the jury of the SCO Film Festival 2025, which will also include nine renowned filmmakers from the SCO nations, including Kazakhstani producer Tasbolat Merekenov.

The SCO Film Festival 2025 is set to hand out its awards in 10 nominations, including the Best Picture, Best Director, Best Screenplay as well as acting nominations.

The festival is to feature 11 events, including screenings of competition films, cooperation forums, film technology exhibitions and a gala concert.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstani films had been screened in Athens.