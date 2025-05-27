Kazakh films screened in Athens

Organized by the Kazakh Embassy in the Hellenic Republic, the event featured "Tomiris", a historical epic about legendary Saka queen, who became the symbol of strength and independence.

Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Greece Timur Sultangozhin, Head of the Directorate of International Relations and European Union of the Ministry of Culture of Greece George Kalamantis and JSC Kazakhfilm Studio Kulyash Zhumakhanova addressed the participants with a speech of welcome.

They highlighted the importance of cultural exchange as an integral component of bilateral cooperation which promotes mutual understanding and friendly ties between Kazakhstan and Greece.

The festival will last until May 28.

During three days, the Greek audience will enjoy landmark Kazakh films reflecting cultural heritage and achievements of domestic cinematography. Among them is “Dos-Mukassan” dedicated to legendary Kazakh vocal and instrumental band, as well as “My Name is Kozha,” an iconic film admired by several generations of Kazakhstani viewers.

The opening of the festival was accompanied with active discussions with the participation of actor Adil Akhmetov, director of “Dos-Mukassan” Aidyn Sakhaman, representatives of Greek cinematography, students, mass media, diplomatic, business and public communities, as well as former citizens of Kazakhstan now living in Greece.

The festival sparked interest among Greek community and became a bright event in the cultural life of the Athens, having confirmed relevance of joint cultural initiatives between the two countries.

In January 2025, Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed a decree appointing Timur Sultangozhin, as the Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Greece.