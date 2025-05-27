EN
    Kazakh films screened in Athens

    16:05, 27 May 2025

    Kazakhstan Film Festival has kicked off in the capital of Greece, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    Kazakhstan, Greece
    Photo credit: Kazakh Embassy in the Hellenic Republic

    Organized by the Kazakh Embassy in the Hellenic Republic, the event featured "Tomiris", a historical epic about legendary Saka queen, who became the symbol of strength and independence.

    Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Greece Timur Sultangozhin, Head of the Directorate of International Relations and European Union of the Ministry of Culture of Greece George Kalamantis and JSC Kazakhfilm Studio Kulyash Zhumakhanova addressed the participants with a speech of welcome.

    Kazakhstan, Greece
    Photo credit: Kazakh Embassy in the Hellenic Republic

    They highlighted the importance of cultural exchange as an integral component of bilateral cooperation which promotes mutual understanding and friendly ties between Kazakhstan and Greece.

    Kazakhstan, Greece
    Photo credit: Kazakh Embassy in the Hellenic Republic

    The festival will last until May 28.

    During three days, the Greek audience will enjoy landmark Kazakh films reflecting cultural heritage and achievements of domestic cinematography. Among them is “Dos-Mukassan” dedicated to legendary Kazakh vocal and instrumental band, as well as “My Name is Kozha,” an iconic film admired by several generations of Kazakhstani viewers.

    Kazakhstan, Greece
    Photo credit: Kazakh Embassy in the Hellenic Republic

    The opening of the festival was accompanied with active discussions with the participation of  actor Adil Akhmetov, director of “Dos-Mukassan” Aidyn Sakhaman, representatives of Greek cinematography, students, mass media, diplomatic, business and public communities, as well as former citizens of Kazakhstan now living in Greece.

    Kazakhstan, Greece
    Photo credit: Kazakh Embassy in the Hellenic Republic

    The festival sparked interest among Greek community and became a bright event in the cultural life of the Athens, having confirmed relevance of joint cultural initiatives between the two countries.

    In January 2025, Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed a decree appointing Timur Sultangozhin, as the Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Greece.

    Kazakhstan Kazakhstan-Greece Culture Cinematography Foreign policy
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Автор
