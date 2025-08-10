Kazakhstani film shortlisted for prestigious award in New York

The following films also nominated include: the American documentary Between Goodbyes by Jota Mun, and Taiwan’s Decathlon by Frank Chen.

The film Gingerbread for Her Dad is a road movie about three generations of women from Kazakhstan, who decide to find a grave of Lyabiba’s dad in Poland, who died in World War II. The film explores topics of a search for roots, identity, continuity and rethinking of the past, said the Kazakh Culture Ministry.

The 48th Asian American International Film Festival award ceremony is to take place today, on August 10, in Manhattan, New York.

Earlier, it was reported Kazakhstan’s film Bauryna Salu wins the Best Feature Film award at the Ischia Film Festival in Italy.