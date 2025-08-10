Kazakhstani film shortlisted for prestigious award in New York
The film Gingerbread for Her Dad directed by Kazakhstani Alina Mustafina is among one of the three films nominated for the Emerging Director for Documentary Feature award at the 48th Asian American International Film Festival in the U.S., Kazinform News Agency reports.
The following films also nominated include: the American documentary Between Goodbyes by Jota Mun, and Taiwan’s Decathlon by Frank Chen.
The film Gingerbread for Her Dad is a road movie about three generations of women from Kazakhstan, who decide to find a grave of Lyabiba’s dad in Poland, who died in World War II. The film explores topics of a search for roots, identity, continuity and rethinking of the past, said the Kazakh Culture Ministry.
The 48th Asian American International Film Festival award ceremony is to take place today, on August 10, in Manhattan, New York.
Earlier, it was reported Kazakhstan’s film Bauryna Salu wins the Best Feature Film award at the Ischia Film Festival in Italy.