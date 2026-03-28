Kazakhstani fencers start successfully at FIE Épée World Cup stage
The FIE Épée World Cup stage is underway in Astana. Members of the Kazakhstan national team, Ruslan Kurbanov and Kirill Prokhodov, competed today in the qualifying round, Qazinform News Agency reports.
Both athletes won their opening matches and advanced to the next round of the competition — the top 32.
Ruslan Kurbanov confidently defeated his Russian opponent, demonstrating a high level of tactical skill and control of the bout.
Kirill Prokhodov, in turn, proved stronger than his rival from France, also securing his spot in the next stage.
Ruslan Kurbanov is one of the leaders of Kazakhstan’s men’s national épée fencing team, a bronze medalist at the World Championships, and a multiple medalist at World Cup stages and international tournaments. He steadily ranks among the country’s strongest épée fencers and represents Kazakhstan at major competitions.
Kirill Prokhodov is a promising young athlete on the national team, a bronze medalist at the Asian Junior Championships, and a participant in international competitions and World Cup stages, gradually strengthening his standing within the national team.
Earlier, Astana is hosting its first-ever FIE Épée World Cup stage.