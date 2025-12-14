EN
    Kazakhstan 2nd in medal standings of 2025 IBA Men's World Boxing Championships

    08:25, 14 December 2025

    Kazakhstan ended up second in the medal standings of the 2025 IBA Men's World Boxing Championships that took place in Dubai, the UAE, Qazinform News Agency cites Sports.kz.

    Photo credit: Sports.kz

    In total, Team Kazakhstan claimed three gold, one silver and two bronze medals, placing it second in the medal standings of the 2025 IBA Men's World Boxing Championships

    With a total of seven gold, five silver, and one bronze medals, Russia took first place at the tournament. Coming in third was Team Uzbekistan, which earned two gold, four silver, and three bronze medals.

    Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported Ablaikhan Zhussupov wins Kazakhstan’s third gold medal at the IBA 2025 World Boxing Championships. 

    Boxing Sport Events UAE
    Seilkhanov
    Adlet Seilkhanov
    Автор
