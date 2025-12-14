Kazakhstan 2nd in medal standings of 2025 IBA Men's World Boxing Championships

In total, Team Kazakhstan claimed three gold, one silver and two bronze medals, placing it second in the medal standings of the 2025 IBA Men's World Boxing Championships

With a total of seven gold, five silver, and one bronze medals, Russia took first place at the tournament. Coming in third was Team Uzbekistan, which earned two gold, four silver, and three bronze medals.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported Ablaikhan Zhussupov wins Kazakhstan’s third gold medal at the IBA 2025 World Boxing Championships.