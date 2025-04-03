Kazakhstani entrepreneurs secure $98mln worth deals in China

Export deals totaling 98 million US dollars were signed at business-to-business (B2B) meetings on day two of Kazakhstan’s trade mission to Xi’an, China.

The Trade and Integration Ministry of Kazakhstan said in a statement as part of the mission, a QazTrade-led exhibition took place, featuring around 50 Kazakhstani companies with in-demand products in China market on display.

Photo credit: Kazakh Trade and Integration Ministry

In addition, QazTrade signed cooperation deals with the Shaanxi Chamber of Commerce and Industry and AIJU Grain and Oil Industry Group, opening new opportunities for Kazakhstani exports to China.

