    Kazakhstani entrepreneurs secure $98mln worth deals in China

    15:00, 3 April 2025

    Kazakhstan’s trade and economic mission to China’s Xi’an resulted in the signing of deals worth 98 million US dollars, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    China
    Photo credit: Kazakh Trade and Integration Ministry

    Export deals totaling 98 million US dollars were signed at business-to-business (B2B) meetings on day two of Kazakhstan’s trade mission to Xi’an, China.

    The Trade and Integration Ministry of Kazakhstan said in a statement as part of the mission, a QazTrade-led exhibition took place, featuring around 50 Kazakhstani companies with in-demand products in China market on display.

    China
    Photo credit: Kazakh Trade and Integration Ministry

    In addition, QazTrade signed cooperation deals with the Shaanxi Chamber of Commerce and Industry and AIJU Grain and Oil Industry Group, opening new opportunities for Kazakhstani exports to China.

    Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan had shared information on transboundary rivers with China to prevent flooding. 

    China Trade Ministries Business Industry
    Seilkhanov
    Adlet Seilkhanov
    Автор
