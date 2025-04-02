Kazakhstan and China share information on transboundary rivers

The Agreement on the Emergency Notification of Natural Disasters in Transboundary Rivers has been in effect between Kazakhstan and China since 2005. The parties are obliged to share information on floods and ice phenomena.

Kazakh Minister Nurzhan Nurzhigitov said the Ministry keeps in contact with water authorities of China, Russia and Central Asian countries to share information on transboundary rivers. The data is conveyed to akimats and emergencies departments. In case of emergency, experts of Kazvodkhoz and basin inspections are ready to take necessary measures.

To note, in March, the water authorities of Kazakhstan and China signed a memorandum of understanding and cooperation in water resources for the first time. It provides for strengthening bilateral cooperation in rational and sustainable water management, introduction of high technologies, distribution and reclamation of alternative water sources, sharing of best practices, and joint staff training.