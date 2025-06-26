Kazakhstani entrepreneurs invest up to $1.3bn worth of investments in Kyrgyz economy

The Treaty is set to boost Kazakhstan-Kyrgyzstan cooperation in political, military, trade and economic, investment, agricultural, transit and transport, water energy, education, science and technology as well as cultural and humanitarian spheres.

As Senator Alisher Satvaldiyev said, Kazakhstan is among the top three trading partners of Kyrgyzstan. “In recent years, the trade turnover has been consistently exceeding 1.5 billion US dollars. Under the high-level agreements, the task was set to raise this figure to up to three billion US dollars”.

Kazakhstani entrepreneurs have invested over 1.3 billion US dollars in the Kyrgyz economy, he added.

Earlier it was reported that the first cargo shipment via the Uzbekistan– Kyrgyzstan–China–Mongolia corridor had been completed.