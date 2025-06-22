First cargo shipment via Uzbekistan– Kyrgyzstan–China–Mongolia corridor completed

This project results from a consistent policy aimed at diversifying logistics routes and exploring new export directions to enhance the global competitiveness of Uzbek products.

New Route – New Opportunities

The transport corridor, which runs through the challenging mountainous terrain of the Altai region and reaches up to 1,500 meters above sea level, is a significant alternative to traditional routes. As part of the pilot shipment, Uzbekistan’s national carrier successfully covered a distance of 4,500 kilometers in 8 days.

This initiative highlights Uzbekistan’s growing potential in transcontinental freight transportation and responds to current challenges in the global logistics market.

Regional Cooperation – The Foundation of Success

The pilot delivery was made possible through the coordinated efforts of relevant agencies and the support of government institutions in Kyrgyzstan, China, and Mongolia. The participation of all four countries in the project reflects a high level of mutual trust and a shared commitment to establishing efficient transport corridors across the Eurasian space.

The Ministry of Transport of the Republic of Uzbekistan notes that developing this route opens up new prospects for increasing trade turnover, optimizing delivery times, and reducing logistics costs.

Strategic Significance

Considering the ongoing changes in global supply chains and the growing interest in Eurasian transit routes, this corridor could play a vital role in strengthening Uzbekistan’s position as a key player in regional and international transport processes.

Establishing resilient infrastructure, organizing regular shipments, and developing effective coordination among participating countries will mark an important step toward forming a new connective bridge between Central and East Asia.

As written before, Kazakhstan, China to launch major joint projects in agriculture, energy and transport.