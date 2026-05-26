Kazakhstani duo Arystanbekova and Dyussebay clinch ITF W15 Kayseri doubles crown

The Kazakhstani pair brought home the doubles title after a successful run at the international tournament in Kayseri.

The ITF W15 Kayseri is part of the ITF World Tennis Tour and features a $15,000 prize pool, giving players valuable ranking points and professional experience.

This triumph marks the second international professional title for the Kazakhstani duo.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Yulia Putintseva kicks off her Roland Garros campaign with a comeback victory.