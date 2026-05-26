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    Kazakhstani duo Arystanbekova and Dyussebay clinch ITF W15 Kayseri doubles crown

    16:12, 26 May 2026

    Kazakhstan’s tennis players Asylzhan Arystanbekova and Inkar Dyussebay captured the doubles title at the prestigious ITF W15 Kayseri tennis tournament in Türkiye, Qazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

    Kazakhstani duo clinch ITF W15 Kayseri doubles crown
    Photo credit: KTF

    The Kazakhstani pair brought home the doubles title after a successful run at the international tournament in Kayseri.

    The ITF W15 Kayseri is part of the ITF World Tennis Tour and features a $15,000 prize pool, giving players valuable ranking points and professional experience.

    This triumph marks the second international professional title for the Kazakhstani duo.

    Earlier, Qazinform reported Yulia Putintseva kicks off her Roland Garros campaign with a comeback victory. 

    Sport Tennis ITF Türkiye
    Seilkhanov
    Adlet Seilkhanov
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