Kazakhstani diplomats and students hold anti-nuclear test run in Budapest

The event was organized by the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Hungary together with Kazakhstani students studying in the country. The International Day against Nuclear Tests is observed annually on August 29.

The run took place on picturesque Margaret Island in the heart of the Hungarian capital. Participants completed the 8.29-kilometer distance, reflecting the date of the international day.

The event aimed to raise awareness of the dangers posed by nuclear weapons, as well as the severe humanitarian and environmental consequences of nuclear testing, and to highlight the need for a complete end to such tests in the interests of a safer and more peaceful future.

The symbolic run, held under the auspices of Kazakhstan’s Embassy, also provided an opportunity to emphasize the importance of preserving historical memory of the consequences of nuclear testing and strengthening international efforts to enhance global security and promote a culture of peace.

The Embassy of Kazakhstan in Hungary plans to organize sports events on a regular basis to promote healthy lifestyles, strengthen team spirit and foster greater unity among the Kazakhstani community in Hungary.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had called on nuclear-armed states to engage in negotiations and accelerate efforts to bring the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty (CTBT) into force, reaffirming Kazakhstan’s commitment to the global anti-nuclear movement.