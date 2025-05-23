Kazakhstani delegation visits Russian science city Naukograd

The visit to Novosikirsk oblast, which is the seat of Russia’s largest Research and Innovation Center of the Siberian Branch of the Russian Academy of Sciences, took part, as Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev wants to build science cities across Kazakhstan, which he announced during the Ulttyq Qurultay this March.

Speaking at the meeting, Novosibirsk oblast governor Andrey Travnikov noted: “The experience in creating different clusters with a high concentration of science and technologies such as academic, science, nuclear cities proved its efficiency in the past century and needs to be used and replicated in the 21st century”.

Travnikov said that he will be glad if this experience is of use to Kazakhstan to unlock its scientific and technological potential.

The meeting highlighted that Akademgorodok’s total revenues almost doubled from 31.8 billion to 60.5 billion rubles from 2021 to 2024, while annual tax revenue rose from 2.9 billion rubles in 2021 to 6.7 billion rubles in 2024.

According to estimates, 253 residents of Akademgorodok are responsible for nearly 1.5% of Novosibirsk oblast’s gross regional product. By contrast, the region’s agricultural sector contributes around 5% to the GDP, said Dmitry Verkhovod, General Director at Technopark of Novosibirsk Academgorodok.

As part of the visit, the Kazakhstani delegation toured the construction site of the Center for Collective Use “Siberian Ring Photon Source” (SKIF), which is set to become Russia’s only fourth-generation synchrotron radiation (SR) source.

Following the visit, the sides agreed to exchange subject matter specialists to carry out an in-depth study of science city models as well as prospects for their use in Kazakhstan.

