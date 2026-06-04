Anna Danilina reaches Roland Garros doubles semifinals

In the quarterfinal match, Anna Danilina and her Serbian partner, Aleksandra Krunić, defeated the Australian-Dutch pair of Ellen Perez and Demi Schuurs in straight sets, 6-4, 7-6 (8-6).

In the Grand Slam semifinal, the Kazakh-Serbian duo will face the Japanese-Taiwanese pair of Shuko Aoyama and En-Shuo Liang.

Danilina’s mixed doubles campaign ended in the quarterfinals. Partnering with American James Tracy, she was defeated and eliminated from contention for the mixed doubles title.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan’s tennis players Asylzhan Arystanbekova and Inkar Dyussebay had won the doubles title at the prestigious ITF W15 Kayseri tennis tournament in Türkiye.