Who are Kazakhstani women trusted with judging at 2026 Winter Olympics

The official list confirms that Kazakh officials will oversee competitions in two of the 16 medal sports at the event.

Nadezhda Paretskaya has been appointed as a referee for men’s and women’s singles figure skating events, while Yuliya Degteva will officiate freestyle moguls competitions at the Milan-Cortina Games.

Nadezhda Paretskaya is a prominent figure skating coach in Almaty, having prepared 15 athletes for national teams, and is also an ISU-certified international judge.

Assigned to singles events, Paretskaya will learn shortly before the competitions—following a draw—whether she will judge the short program or the free skate.

Yuliya Degteva is a former Kazakhstani freestyle moguls Olympian who competed in 2006 and 2010, claimed silver at the 2011 Asian Winter Games, and now serves as an FIS Level “A” judge.

Degteva will serve as a referee for men’s and women’s individual and dual moguls events, with her assigned judging elements determined shortly before the competitions.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan announced full team roster for 2026 Winter Olympics.