Kazakhstani carrier becomes largest foreign airline in Xinjiang

Flight FS 7989 departed Astana International Airport at 07:55 a.m. local time aboard an Airbus A320. The flight time was 2 hours and 25 minutes. A traditional water cannon salute welcomed the aircraft upon arrival in Yining.

Photo: Qazinform

Regular direct flights on the new route will operate three times a week: on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays.

Photo: Qazinform

FlyArystan President Johan Eidhagen expressed pride in the airline becoming the largest foreign carrier operating in China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.

He pointed to growing demand for direct flights from business travelers, commercial clients, and tourists visiting Xinjiang for the first time. Describing the region as a historical Silk Road crossroads that is once again becoming a key trade hub between Kazakhstan and China, Eidhagen said the airline planned to expand its footprint and launch additional routes in the region.

Photo: Qazinform

The airline operates four direct routes between Kazakhstan and Xinjiang, connecting Almaty, Astana, and Aktau with Urumqi and Yining.

As Qazinform News Agency previously reported, Kazakhstan launched direct flights from Almaty and Astana to Oman's Salalah.