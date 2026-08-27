Kazakhstani canoeists reach World Championships final in Poznań

The Kazakh duo secured their spot in the final of the women’s canoe double (C2) 200-meter event by finishing third in their preliminary heat with a time of 46.61 seconds.

The final will take place on August 29 at Lake Malta.

Kazakhstan is represented by 21 athletes at the World Championships in Poznań, competing in kayak, canoe, and paracanoe disciplines.

The event concludes on August 30.

As reported in June this year, Mariya Brovkova and Ulyan Kiseleva won two gold medals at the 2026 Asian Canoe Sprint Junior and U23 Championships in Turkistan. Brovkova is also a U23 world champion and a multiple medalist in international competitions.