Kazakhstan adds 2 more gold medals to the tally at World Boxing Cup in Astana

World championships bronze medalist and Tokyo 2020 Olympics contender Nadezhda Ryabets took silver after losing to the favored Sunniva Hofstad of Norway in the women’s 75 kg final.

Another silver medal was added to Kazakhstan’s tally this Sunday evening, as boxer Yeldana Talipova settled for silver in the women’s 80+ kg category after a final against India’s Nupur Nupur.

Sabyrzhan Akkalykov claimed Kazakhstan’s seventh gold medal after a unanimous decision victory 5-0 against Rami Kiuan of Bulgaria in the men’s 75 kg final.

Kazakhstani boxer Aibek Oralbay claimed the men’s 90+ kg gold after defeating Nikita Putilov of Germany. That takes Kazakhstan’s gold medal tally to eight medals.

As reported earlier, three-time world champion Nazym Kyzaibay’s gold in the women’s 48 kg bout against Meenakshi Hooda of India earlier on Sunday, opened Kazakhstan’s medal tally at the World Boxing Cup 2025 in Kazakh capital Astana.