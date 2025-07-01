EN
    Kazakhstani boxer Anel Sakysh out of World Boxing Cup 2025 in Astana

    14:50, 1 July 2025

    Kazakhstan’s boxer Anel Sakysh has been knocked out the World Boxing Cup 2025 held in Astana, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

    Photo credit: NOC RK

    Anel Sakysh of Kazakhstan was defeated by Feruza Kazakova of Uzbekistan 0-5 in the women’s 54kg bout on day two of the tournament.

    Earlier, Kazakhstan’s Viktoriya Grafeyeva and Natalya Bogdanova advanced to the quarterfinal of the World Boxing Cup.

    As reported previously, Nazym Kyzaibay of Kazakhstan secured her first win at the World Boxing Cup stage in Astana. 

    Boxing Women Sport Astana Events
    Seilkhanov
    Adlet Seilkhanov
    Автор
