Kazakhstani boxer Anel Sakysh out of World Boxing Cup 2025 in Astana

Anel Sakysh of Kazakhstan was defeated by Feruza Kazakova of Uzbekistan 0-5 in the women’s 54kg bout on day two of the tournament.

Earlier, Kazakhstan’s Viktoriya Grafeyeva and Natalya Bogdanova advanced to the quarterfinal of the World Boxing Cup.

As reported previously, Nazym Kyzaibay of Kazakhstan secured her first win at the World Boxing Cup stage in Astana.