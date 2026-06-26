Kazakhstani athletes express gratitude to President Tokayev for ongoing support of national sports
18:37, 26 June 2026
During his working trip to Akmola region, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev toured Burabay Arena, where he inspected the venue's table tennis hall, swimming pool, and fitness facilities, Qazinform News Agency cites Akorda.
The modern sports complex hosts training programs in six different sports.
During the visit, the president was briefed on the development of sports and tourism in the region.
Tokayev also met with prominent athletes from Akmola region.
The athletes expressed their gratitude to the president for his continued support of Kazakhstan's sports sector.
Earlier, Qazinform reported President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had toured several public facilities during his working visit to Shchuchinsk, including the city's eco-park.