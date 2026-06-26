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    Kazakhstani athletes express gratitude to President Tokayev for ongoing support of national sports

    18:37, 26 June 2026

    During his working trip to Akmola region, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev toured Burabay Arena, where he inspected the venue's table tennis hall, swimming pool, and fitness facilities, Qazinform News Agency cites Akorda.

    Kazakhstani athletes express gratitude to President Tokayev for ongoing support of national sports
    Photo credit: Akorda

    The modern sports complex hosts training programs in six different sports.

    Kazakhstani athletes express gratitude to President Tokayev for ongoing support of national sports
    Photo credit: Akorda
    Kazakhstani athletes express gratitude to President Tokayev for ongoing support of national sports
    Photo credit: Akorda
    Kazakhstani athletes express gratitude to President Tokayev for ongoing support of national sports
    Photo credit: Akorda
    Kazakhstani athletes express gratitude to President Tokayev for ongoing support of national sports
    Photo credit: Akorda

    During the visit, the president was briefed on the development of sports and tourism in the region.

    Kazakhstani athletes express gratitude to President Tokayev for ongoing support of national sports
    Photo credit: Akorda
    Kazakhstani athletes express gratitude to President Tokayev for ongoing support of national sports
    Photo credit: Akorda

    Tokayev also met with prominent athletes from Akmola region.

    Kazakhstani athletes express gratitude to President Tokayev for ongoing support of national sports
    Photo credit: Akorda
    Kazakhstani athletes express gratitude to President Tokayev for ongoing support of national sports
    Photo credit: Akorda
    Kazakhstani athletes express gratitude to President Tokayev for ongoing support of national sports
    Photo credit: Akorda

    The athletes expressed their gratitude to the president for his continued support of Kazakhstan's sports sector.

    Earlier, Qazinform reported President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had toured several public facilities during his working visit to Shchuchinsk, including the city's eco-park. 

    President of Kazakhstan Akorda Presidential Residence Akmola region Kassym-Jomart Tokayev Sport
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