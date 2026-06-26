Kazakhstani athletes express gratitude to President Tokayev for ongoing support of national sports

The modern sports complex hosts training programs in six different sports.

Photo credit: Akorda

Photo credit: Akorda

Photo credit: Akorda

Photo credit: Akorda

During the visit, the president was briefed on the development of sports and tourism in the region.

Photo credit: Akorda

Photo credit: Akorda

Tokayev also met with prominent athletes from Akmola region.

Photo credit: Akorda

Photo credit: Akorda

Photo credit: Akorda

The athletes expressed their gratitude to the president for his continued support of Kazakhstan's sports sector.

Earlier, Qazinform reported President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had toured several public facilities during his working visit to Shchuchinsk, including the city's eco-park.