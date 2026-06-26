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    Head of State inspects public recreation areas in Shchuchinsk

    18:10, 26 June 2026

    President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev toured several public facilities during his working visit to Shchuchinsk, including the city's eco-park, Qazinform News Agency cites Akorda.

    Head of State inspects public recreation areas in Shchuchinsk
    Photo credit: Akorda

    The upgraded public space has been designed to provide residents with modern amenities for recreation, walking, and sports activities.

    Head of State inspects public recreation areas in Shchuchinsk
    Photo credit: Akorda

    During his visit, the president listened to traditional kui performances by local young dombra musicians, who were rehearsing ahead of Kazakhstan's upcoming National Dombra Day.

    Head of State inspects public recreation areas in Shchuchinsk
    Photo credit: Akorda
    Head of State inspects public recreation areas in Shchuchinsk
    Photo credit: Akorda

    Earlier, Qazinform reported President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had visited the Shokan Ualikhanov Military College as part of his visit to Shchuchinsk. 

    President of Kazakhstan Akorda Presidential Residence Kassym-Jomart Tokayev
    Seilkhanov
    Adlet Seilkhanov
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