Head of State inspects public recreation areas in Shchuchinsk

The upgraded public space has been designed to provide residents with modern amenities for recreation, walking, and sports activities.

Photo credit: Akorda

During his visit, the president listened to traditional kui performances by local young dombra musicians, who were rehearsing ahead of Kazakhstan's upcoming National Dombra Day.

Photo credit: Akorda

Photo credit: Akorda

Earlier, Qazinform reported President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had visited the Shokan Ualikhanov Military College as part of his visit to Shchuchinsk.