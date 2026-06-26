Head of State inspects public recreation areas in Shchuchinsk
18:10, 26 June 2026
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev toured several public facilities during his working visit to Shchuchinsk, including the city's eco-park, Qazinform News Agency cites Akorda.
The upgraded public space has been designed to provide residents with modern amenities for recreation, walking, and sports activities.
During his visit, the president listened to traditional kui performances by local young dombra musicians, who were rehearsing ahead of Kazakhstan's upcoming National Dombra Day.
Earlier, Qazinform reported President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had visited the Shokan Ualikhanov Military College as part of his visit to Shchuchinsk.